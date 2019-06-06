Rosneft CEO accuses U.S. of using energy as a political weapon

Rosneft Chief Executive Igor Sechin attends a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia December 5, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

ST PETERSBURG (Reuters) - Igor Sechin CEO of Russian oil group Rosneft said on Thursday the United States was using energy as a political weapon and that the U.S. golden age of energy had become an “era of energy colonialism” for other countries.

Speaking at an economic forum in St Petersburg, Sechin said a third of global oil reserves were currently restricted by U.S. sanctions on Iran and Venezuela and Washington was losing moral ground as a leader of market openness.