FILE PHOTO: A sign with the logo of Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir is on display outside its store in Moscow, Russia, February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian business conglomerate Sistema (AFKS.MM) has no plans to sell its stake in children’s retailer Detsky Mir, TASS news agency quoted Sistema Chairman Vladimir Yevtushenkov as saying on Thursday.

The comment comes a day after the head of Russia’s RDIF sovereign wealth fund said RDIF and its Chinese partners planned to sell their stake in Detsky Mir if Sistema did.