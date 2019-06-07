Russia to start delivering S-400 missile systems to Turkey in two months: Ifax

FILE PHOTO: A view shows a new S-400 "Triumph" surface-to-air missile system after its deployment at a military base outside the town of Gvardeysk near Kaliningrad, Russia March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar/File Photo

ST PETERSBURG (Reuters) - The head of Russian state conglomerate Rostec, Sergei Chemezov, said the country would start delivering S-400 missile systems to Turkey in two months, the Interfax news agency reported.

Chemezov added that Russia had finished instructing Turkish specialists on the use of the S-400.

Tensions between Turkey and the United States are running high over Ankara’s decision to buy the S-400 missile defenses, which are not compatible with NATO systems.