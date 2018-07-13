FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 13, 2018 / 1:10 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Putin, Macron to discuss in Moscow NATO and Helsinki summits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin expects French President Emmanuel Macron to brief Vladimir Putin on the recent NATO summit when the leaders meet in Moscow on Sunday, the day of the soccer World Cup final, a Kremlin official told reporters on Friday.

Putin and Macron also plan to discuss the upcoming summit of Russian and U.S. presidents in Helsinki, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said.

France’s national football team will play against the Croatia team in the final.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk and Andrew OsbornWriting by Maria Tsvetkova, Editing by William Maclean

