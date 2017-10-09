Kremlin says in touch with France over possible Macron visit to Russia

French President Emmanuel Macron (R) talks with people as he arrives at a building trade congress in Paris, France, October 6, 2017. REUTERS/Thibault Camus/Pool

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that it was in touch with the French government over a possible visit to Russia next year by President Emmanuel Macron, but that nothing had yet been confirmed.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, on a conference call with reporters, was responding to a report in the Kommersant daily newspaper which said that Paris was ready to accept an invitation for Macron to visit the St Petersburg International Economic Forum in May.

“The participation of the French side (in the forum) is in Moscow’s interests,” said Peskov. “As you know, France is a very important partner of the Russian Federation.”

Peskov said that Putin’s first meeting with Macron, at the Palace of Versailles in May this year, had been characterized by “a very positive momentum.”

“Proceeding from this, we of course would be glad to see French businesses at the St Petersburg forum ... And there are contacts regarding high-level participation, but I wouldn’t run ahead of myself for now.”