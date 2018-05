ST PETERSBURG (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia appreciated efforts by Europe to save the Iran nuclear deal despite the withdrawal of the United States and warned of “lamentable consequences” if it was not preserved.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron (2nd R) attend a signing ceremony after the talks in St. Petersburg, Russia May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Putin made the comments at a news conference in St Petersburg after talks with French President Emmanuel Macron.