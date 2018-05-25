FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
May 25, 2018 / 4:31 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Macron says won't lift Russia sanctions if no progress on Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday said European Union sanctions on Russia would not be lifted unless there was progress on Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron attend a signing ceremony after the talks in St. Petersburg, Russia May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

“The ball is in the camp of Russia and Ukraine. It’s as simple as that. We won’t lift the sanctions if nothing’s done. That’s what we discussed with Vladimir Putin,” Macron told a news conference after meeting with his Russian counterpart.

EU countries will meet in July to consider extending the sanctions imposed on Russia in 2015, Macron said.

Reporting by Michel Rose; Writing by Ingrid Melander in Paris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.