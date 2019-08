Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron during a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan June 28, 2019. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir would visit France later this month to hold talks with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on a wide range of topics, including Ukraine.

The Kremlin said preparations were underway for Putin to visit France on Aug. 19.