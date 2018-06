MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will channel 2.2 trillion rubles ($35.64 billion) of oil and gas revenue to the National Wealth Fund after 2018, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told lawmakers in the lower house of parliament on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov speaks during a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

The National Wealth Fund will reach 3.6 trillion rubles by the end of this year, Siluanov said. The Fund stood at 3.9 trillion rubles as of June 1.