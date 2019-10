FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russian gas giant Gazprom is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 6, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Gazprom has finished filling the Power of Siberia pipeline to China with natural gas, it said on Tuesday.

Gas flows to China from east Siberia are scheduled to start by the end of the year, Gazprom said.