Novatek sells stake in Arctic LNG to Chinese firms on same terms as Total deal

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Novatek said on Friday it had sold a 20 percent stake in its new liquefied natural gas project, Arctic LNG 2, to two Chinese companies on the same terms as a similar deal with France’s Total.
Novatek announced the sale on Thursday but did not provide financial details.
Earlier this year, Total, a shareholder in Novatek itself and its Yamal LNG project, bought a 10 percent stake in Arctic LNG 2 project.
