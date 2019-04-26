Novatek sells stake in Arctic LNG to Chinese firms on same terms as Total deal

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russian gas producer Novatek is seen on a board during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (SPIEF 2017) June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Novatek said on Friday it had sold a 20 percent stake in its new liquefied natural gas project, Arctic LNG 2, to two Chinese companies on the same terms as a similar deal with France’s Total.

Novatek announced the sale on Thursday but did not provide financial details.

Earlier this year, Total, a shareholder in Novatek itself and its Yamal LNG project, bought a 10 percent stake in Arctic LNG 2 project.

