Gazprom says gas exports outside ex-Soviet Union fell 1.3% in 2019

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian gas exports by pipeline to outside the former Soviet Union declined by 1.3% last year to 199.2 billion cubic meters from the record high reached in 2018, Kremlin-controlled gas giant Gazprom said on Thursday.

The data includes exports to China of 328 million cubic meters after the launch of the Power of Siberia pipeline in early December, it said.

The company also said its natural gas production edged up last year by 0.5% to 500.3 bcm, the highest since 2012.