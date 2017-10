MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian gas exports to Europe and Turkey increased by 11.3 percent year-on-year to 141.2 billion cubic meters (bcm) in January-September, gas giant Gazprom said on Monday.

A flag with the logo of Russian gas giant Gazprom flies in front of Zagorsk Pipe Plant (ZTZ) outside Moscow, Russia May 29, 2017. Picture taken May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

It also said the group’s gas output rose by 19.1 percent to 339.8 bcm in the same period.