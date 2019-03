FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin, Gazprom Chief Executive Alexei Miller and petrochemicals company Sibur Chief Executive Dmitry Konov visit a construction site of the Gazprom's Amur gas processing plant near the far eastern town of Svobodny, in Amur region, Russia, August 3, 2017. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A group of Russian, Chinese and European lenders may provide 10.8 billion euro ($12.2 billion) in financing for Russian gas producer Gazprom’s Amur gas processing plant, state development bank VEB said on Tuesday.

VEB may provide up to 1.5 billion euro for the project as part of a banking syndicate, the lender said. Gazprom plans to provide 5.2 billion euro.