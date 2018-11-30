TurkStream gas pipeline to run through Bulgaria: energy minister

SOFIA (Reuters) - A decision by Russia’s Gazprom to book capacity in Bulgarian gas transportation systems means that the route of the second part of the TurkStream gas pipeline will pass through Bulgaria, Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova said on Friday.

“The fact that Gazprom Export officially announced that it will book capacity ... shows that the second pipeline of TurkSream will actually run through Bulgaria. I think this is very good news,” Petkova told reporters.

The second line of TurkStream is intended to ship Russian gas to central Europe and is part of the Kremlin’s plans to bypass Ukraine.