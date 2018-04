MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Friday that the construction of a gas processing complex near the Baltic Sea will require no more than $5 billion in capex.

FILE PHOTO: A flag with the logo of Russian gas giant Gazprom flies in front of Zagorsk Pipe Plant (ZTZ) outside Moscow, Russia May 29, 2017. Picture taken May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

The company added that it will allocate a pipeline capacity of 45 billion cubic meters per year for the project.