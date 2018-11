FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russia's oil producer Gazprom Neft is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom may pay a double-digit dividend on its 2018 results compared to 8.04 rubles per share on its 2017 profit, Interfax cites company’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer Andrei Kruglov as saying on Wednesday.

“Dividends for 2018 will be higher, at least the management board will propose to raise the dividends,” he said, according to Interfax.