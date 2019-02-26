Gazprom's European gas market share hits new record high in 2018

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Gazprom’s share of the European gas market rose to a new record high of 36.7 percent last year from 34.7 percent in 2017, the Russian company’s managers told an investor presentation in Hong Kong on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: A view shows the company logo of Gazprom installed on the roof of its office building in Moscow, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Gazprom’s gas exports have become increasingly politicized since Russia’s annexation of Crimea peninsula from Ukraine in 2014. The company’s gas supplies to Europe account for around two thirds of its total gas sales.

Elena Burmistrova, the head of Gazprom’s exporting arm, Gazprom Export, also said the company planned to keep its market share in Europe at no less than 35 percent in coming years.

“For our exporting strategy, I see main priorities for the European markets are keeping - and maybe a limited increase - of our share,” she said at the presentation which was also available via a webcast.

She also said that Gazprom’s average gas price in Europe reached $245.5 per 1,000 cubic meters last year and is set to come in at $230-$250 this year on average.

Gazprom is meeting investors in South-East Asia this week and will hold another event in Singapore on Thursday. The company set to enter in the region’s gas pipeline market later this year with the start of gas flows to China in December.

In Europe, Gazprom is facing stiff competition from other energy sources and sea-borne supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG), including from the United States.

Europe has been the top buyer of U.S. LNG after a near fivefold spike in U.S. LNG sales to the continent this winter, overtaking South Korea and Mexico, a Reuters analysis showed last month.

But Burmistrova dismissed the threat of the U.S. LNG to Gazprom’s dominance in Europe, saying it was not “a game changer”.

Oleg Aksyutin, a member of Gazprom’s management committee, said that Gazprom’s share of China’s overall gas imports may reach 25 percent by 2035.

It plans to supply gas to China via Power of Siberia pipeline with capacity of 38 billion cubic meters (bcm) per year. China’s market is set to become Gazprom’s second-largest after Germany, where it sold a record 53.4 bcm last year.

The meeting on Tuesday took place without Gazprom’s export chief Alexander Medvedev, who was relieved of his role as deputy chief executive on Monday together with another top manager, Valery Golubev.

Andrey Kruglov, another Gazprom’s Deputy CEO, said on Tuesday that both left the company due to retirement plans.