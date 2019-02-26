Russia's Gazprom says its European gas market share grew to 36.7 percent in 2018

FILE PHOTO: A view shows the company logo of Gazprom installed on the roof of its office building in Moscow, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom’s share of the European gas market rose to 36.7 percent last year from 34.7 percent in 2017, a company manager told investors during a presentation in Hong Kong on Tuesday.

Oleg Aksyutin, a member of Gazprom’s management committee, also said that Gazprom’s share of China’s overall gas imports may reach 25 percent by 2035. The Russian firm is scheduled to begin supplying gas to China in December 2019.

Elena Burmistrova, head of Gazprom’s exporting arm, also said that Gazprom’s average gas price in Europe reached $245.5 per 1,000 cubic meters last year.