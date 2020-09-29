Russia's Gazprom sees gas exports to Europe of 'at least' 170 bcm in 2020

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russian gas giant Gazprom is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 6, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom GAZP.MM expects its gas supplies to Europe to reach at least 170 billion cubic metres (bcm) in 2020, down from 199 bcm in 2019, a company manager said on Tuesday.

Sergei Komlev, in charge of pricing at Gazprom’s exporting arm, also told an online conference that the company’s average gas price in Europe is seen close to $130 per 1,000 cubic metres this year.