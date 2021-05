FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russian gas giant Gazprom is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 6, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprom said on Monday its natural gas exports outside the ex-Soviet Union for Jan.1 - May 15 had increased 26.7% year on year to 76 billion cubic metres.

Gazprom said its gas output for the period had risen to 201.3 bcm, up 15.4%.