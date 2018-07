MOSCOW (Reuters) - Exports of Russian gas to non-CIS states rose 5.8 percent between Jan. 1 and July 15, from a year earlier, to 108.9 billion cubic meters (bcm), state-controlled gas giant Gazprom said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russian gas giant Gazprom is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (SPIEF 2017) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

Gazprom’s natural gas output increased by 8.5 percent in the same period to 270.1 bcm, the company said.