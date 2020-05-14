Gazprom's natural gas exports slump 19% in first quarter: source

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Natural gas pipeline exports by Russian energy giant Gazprom plummeted by almost one-fifth in the first quarter against the backdrop of weak demand, a source familiar with the data told Reuters on Thursday.

According to the source, exports of Gazprom to Europe, including Turkey, reached 39.62 billion cubic metres in the first three months of the year, down 19.2% year-on-year.

Gazprom, which accounts for around 35% of the European gas market, declined to comment on its first-quarter exports.

The company has said it expects its natural gas exports to decline by around 16% this year as the coronavirus crisis hit global demand.

The state-controlled gas company sees its exports, mainly to Europe, falling to 166.6 billion cubic metres (bcm) in 2020 from around 199.2 bcm last year.

The reduction shifts Gazprom further away from its long-term target of 200 bcm in gas exports to Europe, a key source of revenue for the company.