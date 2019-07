FILE PHOTO: Gazprom logos are on display at Bovanenkovo gas field on the Arctic Yamal peninsula, Russia May 21, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian state gas giant Gazprom’s natural gas exports outside the former Soviet Union declined by 5.6% to 102.8 billion cubic meters (bcm) between Jan. 1 and July 15 compared to a year earlier, the company said on Tuesday.

Gazprom’s natural gas output over the same period rose by 2.3% to 276.3 bcm from a year earlier, the company said.