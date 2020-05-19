Russia's Gazprom reduced gas supplies to Germany, Turkey in March: Interfax

The logo of Russian gas giant Gazprom is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 6, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom decreased its supplies to major clients Germany and Turkey in March, the Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday, citing Russian customs data.

Natural gas pipeline exports by Gazprom, which account for around 35% of the European gas market, plummeted by almost one-fifth in the first quarter against the backdrop of weak demand, a source familiar with the data told Reuters last week.

Turkey reduced imports from Gazprom by sevenfold year-on-year to a symbolic 206 million cubic metres in March, Interfax said.

Supplies to Germany fell by 45% year-on-year to 2.67 billion cubic metres in March, the news agency added.

Gazprom’s March exports to Austria and Belarus were also down - by 25% and 8%, respectively, while supplies to Italy and Hungary rose by 19%, Interfax said.

The state-controlled gas company has said it expects its natural gas exports to decline by around 16% in 2020 as the coronavirus crisis hit global demand.