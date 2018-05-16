Russia's Gazprom says Jan. 1-May 15 exports up 5.9 percent year on year

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Gazprom’s (GAZP.MM) exports to countries outside the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in January-May were up 5.9 percent year-on-year, the Russian gas exporter said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russian gas giant Gazprom is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (SPIEF 2017) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 1, 2017. Picture taken June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Exports to non-CIS states totalled 78 billion cubic metres, the company said in a statement.

Gas output from Jan. 1 to May 15 was up 9.8 percent year-on-year, the company said, totalling 197.8 billion cubic metres.