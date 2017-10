The logo of Russian gas giant Gazprom is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (SPIEF 2017) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s top natural gas producer Gazprom said on Wednesday it saw scope for increasing gas exports to Europe and Turkey in the long term due to gas production declines in the region.

Gazprom Chief Executive Alexei Miller has said this month the company expected to export a record 190 billion cubic meters of gas outside the CIS bloc of former Soviet countries in 2017.