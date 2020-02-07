Gazprom opens accounts at JP Morgan's Russian branch: Ifax

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russian gas giant Gazprom is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 6, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s state gas company Gazprom has opened accounts at U.S. bank JP Morgan’s Russian branch, Interfax news agency said on Friday.

U.S. businesses have generally steered clear Russia since western sanctions were imposed on some Russian individuals, companies and banks after Moscow’s annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

Gazprom has not been directly hit by sanctions, though the United States imposed sanctions on its Yuzhno-Kirinskoye field in the sea of Okhotsk near Japan in 2015 and on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline last year.

Interfax, citing Gazprom documents, said the company has reached an agreement with JP Morgan to open, manage and close banking accounts in Russian roubles and foreign currency in 2020-25.