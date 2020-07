The logo of Russian gas giant Gazprom is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 6, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprom sees gas market rebalancing in the fourth quarter after reaching a bottom in terms of prices last month, a company official told a conference call on Tuesday.

Gazprom’s gas exports this year are forecast at 166-167 billion cubic meters, the official said.