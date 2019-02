FILE PHOTO: A view shows the company logo of Gazprom installed on the roof of its office building in Moscow, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Wednesday its board had approved a provisional deal with Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Compressor Corporation over the construction of gas compressors in Russia.

The agreement was signed on May 24, 2018, between Gazprom, Mitsubishi and REP Holding, a leading Russian power machine building company.

Gazprom did not reveal financial or other details in the regulatory statement.