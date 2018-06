MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprom Neft will be able to increase its output by 5,000 tonnes per day within a month if the global oil output deal between OPEC and non-OPEC countries is scrapped, Gazprom Neft head Alexander Dyukov said on Saturday.

A board with the logo of Gazprom Neft oil company is on display at a fuel station in Moscow, Russia, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

He said oil production restrictions should be eased, but that Gazprom Neft’s output will remain stable for the rest of the year if the oil deal remains in place.