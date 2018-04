MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprom said on Monday that its CEO, Alexei Miller, had met Rainer Seele, the CEO of Austrian energy company OMV.

FILE PHOTO - The logo of Russian gas giant Gazprom is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (SPIEF 2017) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 1, 2017. Picture taken June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Gazprom said in a statement that Miller and Seele had discussed cooperation including on the Nordstream 2 pipeline project at a meeting in Saint Petersburg.