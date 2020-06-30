Russia's Gazprom pays fines to Polish PGNIG after arbitration ruling

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Tuesday it had fully returned an overpayment to Poland’s top gas company PGNIG after an arbitration court ruling related to their pricing dispute.

Gazprom is continuing to appeal this decision, it added in a statement. PGNIG has previously said it agreed with Gazprom that July 1 was the deadline for payment of about $1.5 billion in fines by Gazprom.