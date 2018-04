MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom’s net profit under Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) fell to 100.3 billion roubles ($1.74 billion) from 411.4 billion roubles in 2016, the company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

The logo of Russian gas giant Gazprom is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (SPIEF 2017) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Gazprom calculates dividends on the basis of RAS profits. It is due to release its financial results under international standards this month.