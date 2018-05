MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Wednesday its first-quarter net income had risen 11 percent to 371.6 billion roubles ($6 billion), thanks to higher gas prices and sales volumes, beating analysts expectations.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russian gas giant Gazprom is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (SPIEF 2017) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

Analysts polled by Reuters expected Gazprom’s net income to stand at 338.3 billion roubles.

Gazprom’s sales in January - March increased by 18 percent to 2.14 trillion roubles.