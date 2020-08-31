Russia's Gazprom says second-quarter net profit halved to $2 billion year-on-year

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russian gas giant Gazprom is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 6, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian natural gas giant Gazprom’s (GAZP.MM) second-quarter net income more than halved from the year-earlier period to 149.2 billion roubles ($2 billion), but it said energy markets were recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oil and gas producers across the world have been affected by lower prices and a collapse in fuel demand because of movement restrictions to tackle the pandemic.

Russian companies have also been hit by a weaker rouble, which inflates debt denominated in foreign currency.

But the state-run Gazprom still managed to deliver a profit after a first-quarter loss of 116 billion roubles and said third quarter trading is improving.

Gazprom’s shares in Moscow edged up 0.7% in early trade on the day.

Gazprom’s Chief Financial Officer Famil Sadygov said the company was sticking to its previously announced dividend plans.

He said the markets have improved in the current, third quarter and spot gas prices have exceeded $100 per 1,000 cubic metres in Europe.

Gazprom said its April to June revenue fell to 1.16 trillion roubles from 1.78 trillion roubles in the same period of 2019.

The company’s natural gas sales to Europe, a major source of income, fell in the first half of the year by 47%, year-on-year, to 756.3 billion roubles ($10.3 billion).