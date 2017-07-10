FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Gazprom says possible U.S. sanctions may delay Nord Stream 2, Turkish Stream
July 10, 2017 / 8:35 AM / a month ago

Russia's Gazprom says possible U.S. sanctions may delay Nord Stream 2, Turkish Stream

1 Min Read

A general view shows the headquarters of Gazprom in Moscow, Russia, June 30, 2016.Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Potential new U.S. sanctions against Moscow may delay some of Gazprom's projects, including Nord Stream 2 and Turkish Stream gas pipelines, the Russian gas monopoly said on Monday.

"The risk of the United States imposing sanctions... may result in delays, or otherwise impair or prevent the completion of the projects by the group," Gazprom said in a prospectus for an upcoming Eurobond issue.

"The group's export pipeline projects (including Nord Stream 2 and Turkish Stream) and deepwater, Arctic offshore or shale projects that have the potential to produce oil in the Russian Federation or elsewhere in the world may face difficulties."

Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh

