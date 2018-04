MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Wednesday it would form a joint coordination committee with Saudi Aramco.

The logo of Russian gas giant Gazprom is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (SPIEF 2017) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 1, 2017. Picture taken June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Gazprom said in a statement that the agreement had been signed at meeting of its chief executive, Alexei Miller, with Saudi Arabia Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih and Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser.