MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Friday it had signed a memorandum of understanding with energy company Saudi Aramco on cooperation in the gas industry.

FILE PHOTO: A Saudi Aramco employee sits in the area of its stand at the Middle East Petrotech 2016, an exhibition and conference for the refining and petrochemical industries, in Manama, Bahrain, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed /File Photo

The companies intend to examine possibilities for cooperation in exploration, production, transportation and storage of gas, as well as LNG projects, Gazprom said in a statement.