Russia's Gazprom sells 3% of own stock

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russian gas giant Gazprom is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 6, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprom, the world’s biggest conventional gas producer, is selling 3% of its own stock it holds, taking advantage of the company’s share price hovering at its highest level in over a decade.

The 3% stake is worth $2.3 billion, according to Refinitiv Eikon data, part of a wider 6.6% stake - or so-called treasury shares - that Gazprom holds in itself.

Earlier this year, Gazprom, controlled by the Russian state, replaced key executives and promised to boost its dividend payout to 50% of net profits, spurring a rally in its shares to their highest since mid-2008.

On Thursday, the Moscow Exchange said that Gazprom’s units Gazprom Gerosgaz Holdings BV and Rosingaz Limited will offer a combined stake of 693.6 million ordinary Gazprom shares, to be sold during the day in one lot.

Gazprom shares were up by 2.6% at 0823 GMT, outperforming the overall market which was 0.5% up. Gazprom declined to comment.