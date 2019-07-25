Russia's Gazprom sells 3% of own stock, shares rally

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprom, the world’s biggest conventional gas producer, is selling 3% of its own shares, taking advantage of the company’s stock price hovering at its highest level in over a decade.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russian gas giant Gazprom is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 6, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

The stake is worth $2.3 billion, according to Refinitiv Eikon data, part of a wider 6.6% stake known as treasury shares that Gazprom holds in itself.

On Thursday, the Moscow Exchange said that Gazprom subsidiaries Gazprom Gerosgaz Holdings BV and Rosingaz Limited will offer a combined stake of 693.6 million ordinary Gazprom shares to be sold during the day in one lot.

Gazprom shares were up by 5.8% at 1106 GMT, outperforming the overall market which was 1.1% up. Gazprom declined to comment.

Earlier this year, Gazprom, controlled by the Russian state, replaced key executives and promised to boost its dividend payout to 50% of net profits, spurring a rally in its shares to their highest since mid-2008.

Dmitry Marinchenko, an analyst with Fitch, said that the current Gazprom stock environment, partially boosted by the proposed changes in the dividend policy, was favorable for the company’s decision to sell part of its treasury shares.

But Vladislav Silayev, a trader with Alfa Capital, said that Gazprom’s share sale could be a signal to the market that the rally in its shares may run out of steam.

“The sale usually happens when the seller is happy with the price. Looks like that the seller thinks that the (share price) growth potential is limited,” Silayev said.

On Thursday Gazprom’s market value was $79.4 billion, second in Russia to Sberbank’s $82 billion, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Gazprom Chief Executive Alexei Miller told the company’s shareholders last month that high-level management changes, welcomed by investors, would continue to change the way Gazprom operates across its businesses.

Ronald Smith, an analyst with Citibank in Moscow, said in a report that since late 2018, six of a total 15 management board members have been replaced.

“While the long-term impact of those efforts to improve efficiency remain to be seen, even in isolation the dividend policy change is profoundly important, something that may well mark a turning point in the company’s history from the point of view of investors,” Smith said in his July 9th report.

Gazprom’s oil unit, Gazprom Neft is considering following its parent and increasing dividends.