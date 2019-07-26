Russia's Gazprom to raise $2.2 billion from share sale

FILE PHOTO: Gazprom logos are on display at Bovanenkovo gas field on the Arctic Yamal peninsula, Russia May 21, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprom, the world’s largest conventional gas producer, is set to raise about $2.20 billion from a share sale after pricing its stock at a discount of 5.4%.

Gazprom said on Friday that it set price at 200.5 roubles per share, compared with 212 roubles at market close on Wednesday, a day before the share sale announcement.

The company had said on Thursday that subsidiaries Gazprom Gerosgaz Holdings BV and Rosingaz Ltd would offer a combined stake of 693.6 million ordinary Gazprom shares, or 2.92%.

The Russian gas producer received 494 bids that reached a total of 198.89 billion roubles ($3.15 billion).