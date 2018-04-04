FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
April 4, 2018 / 12:42 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Russia's Gazprom says discusses cooperation with Italy's Snam

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Wednesday it has discussed possible cooperation opportunities with Italian gas grid company Snam, Europe’s biggest gas pipeline operator.

The logo of Russian gas giant Gazprom is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (SPIEF 2017) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Gazprom said the companies discussed cooperation “taking into account Gazprom’s implementation of the TurkStream project”.

The Russian company also said Snam’s Chief Executive Marco Alvera told Gazprom’s head Alexei Miller about Snam’s plans to “facilitate” creation of new gas transportation routes in the Mediterranean region.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.