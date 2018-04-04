Russia's Gazprom says discusses cooperation with Italy's Snam

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Wednesday it has discussed possible cooperation opportunities with Italian gas grid company Snam, Europe’s biggest gas pipeline operator.

The logo of Russian gas giant Gazprom is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (SPIEF 2017) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Gazprom said the companies discussed cooperation “taking into account Gazprom’s implementation of the TurkStream project”.

The Russian company also said Snam’s Chief Executive Marco Alvera told Gazprom’s head Alexei Miller about Snam’s plans to “facilitate” creation of new gas transportation routes in the Mediterranean region.