FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russian gas giant Gazprom is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A consortium of investors, including Russian pension funds, bought a 6.6% stake in state-owned gas giant Gazprom earlier this year, Interfax news agency cited Andrei Akimov, the head of Gazprombank, as saying on Wednesday.

The company has said it sold the so-called quasi-treasury shares in two batches - a stake of around 2.9% in July and of around 3.6% in November. But it has not disclosed the identity of the buyers.