Commodities
July 26, 2019 / 9:12 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russia's Gazprom sells 2.9% stake in two transactions: sources

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprom has sold a 2.9% stake in the company in two transactions via the Moscow Exchange, two market sources told Reuters on Friday.

Gazprom said earlier it had set a price of 200.5 roubles ($3.18) per share, compared with 212 roubles at the market close on Wednesday, a day before the share sale announcement.

The Russian gas producer received 494 bids worth a total of 198.89 billion roubles ($3.15 billion). Gazprom declined to comment.

Reporting by Olga Popova and Maria Grabar; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Mark Potter

