MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Monday it would loan out up to 2.14 billion euro ($2.50 billion) to South Stream Transport B.V., which oversees the construction of TurkStream undersea gas pipeline to Turkey from Russia.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russian gas giant Gazprom is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (SPIEF 2017) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

It said the loan will be used to replenish working capital and charges the annual interests of 3.98 percent. The maturity of the loan is set for Dec 30, 2023.