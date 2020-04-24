Commodities
April 24, 2020 / 6:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russia's Gazprom expects shale gas output decline in U.S.

FILE PHOTO: Drilling rigs operate in the Permian Basin oil and natural gas production area in Lea County, New Mexico, U.S., February 10, 2019. REUTERS/Nick Oxford/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom expects natural shale gas production to decline in the United States, the world’s largest natural gas producer, due to weak prices, a company manager said on Friday.

Gazprom’s Deputy CEO, Oleg Aksyutin, told the company’s inhouse magazine that U.S shale gas producers will start reducing output “in the nearest future”.

He said a decline in output is warranted by falling natural gas prices at Henry Hub, the benchmark delivery point in Louisiana, to the mark of $85 per 1,000 cubic metres.

The Gazprom manager said the prices there averaged at $76 per 1,000 cubic metres in January.

He added that weak crude oil prices could also have a negative impact on natural gas prices.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin

