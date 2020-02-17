Gazprom deputy CEO Sereda moved to new role at export unit

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Gazprom deputy chief executive officer Mikhail Sereda is to take up a new role at the Russian gas giant’s exporting arm, the company said on Monday.

Sereda, 49, who is close to Gazprom chief executive Alexei Miller, has been named first deputy of Gazprom Export. He also become general director of Gazprom Trading, a new unit.

He was one of the leading figures behind the restructuring of Gazprom’s exporting business, which was announced in 2018, two company sources told Reuters.

Gazprom also named Pavel Oderov as Gazprom Export’s deputy director general. Mikhail Khandoga will replace Oderov as head of Gazprom’s international business department.