Russian businessman eyes Gazprombank's stake in Elga coal project

FILE PHOTO: People visit a branch of Gazprombank in Moscow, Russia in this January 23, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A-property group, controlled by Russian businessman Albert Avdolyan, has requested approval from Russia’s antimonopoly service to buy a 49% stake in the Elga coal project from Gazprombank (GZPRI.MM), the group said on Friday.

The request was originally reported by Vedomosti newspaper. Representatives of A-property group and Russia’s antimonopoly service confirmed the request when contacted by Reuters.

“The bank considered and is considering Elga as an investment asset. Investors have been interested in buying a stake in Elga for a number of months. As of now, an offer has been received from one of them,” Gazprombank told Reuters.

The bank did not disclose the terms of the possible deal but said that they were beneficial for the bank.

Russian coal and steel producer Mechel (MTLR.MM), which owns the remaining stake in the Elga project, declined to comment.