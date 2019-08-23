Russian businessman eyes Gazprombank's stake in Elga coal project: Vedomosti

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A-property group, controlled by Russian businessman Albert Avdolyan, has requested an approval from Russia’s antimonopoly service to buy a 49% stake in the Elga coal project from Gazprombank (GZPRI.MM), Vedomosti newspaper reported on Friday.
Gazprombank did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Russian coal and steel producer Mechel (MTLR.MM), which owns the remaining stake in the Elga project, declined to comment.
